The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its manifesto for the municipal elections 2017 on Sunday, April 16. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is currently under the BJP and the party is in direct contest with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The election is scheduled for April 23, 2017.

The BJP and the AAP have been projecting confidence in their imminent victories in the MCD elections.

BJP has roped in politician and actress Hema Malini and actor Ravi Kishan, who are also BJP members, as star campaigners for the elections. Actor, singer turned politician Manoj Tiwari is the Delhi state chief overlooking the elections. He released the manifesto on Sunday.

Here are 10 things that the BJP is promising in its manifesto:

1. No new taxes will be levied but all services will be given to all the households.

2. Complete digitalisation of all MCD services so that nobody has to visit the corporation offices to pay bills.

3. They will seek legal recourse for releasing fund by the central government for salaries of the MCD employees to the MCD directly.

4. Deendayal Antyodaya Rasoi Yojana will be launched to feed the weaker section of the society. In this scheme, a thali will be available for Rs 10.

5. There will be monthly meetings between RWAs, ward leaders and MCD officials.

6. Single windows for licenses of all kinds.

7. All markets will have 'night cleaning'.

8. More trees will be sowed in Delhi to deal with its environmental issues.

9. Toilets will be installed in Delhi's market places that don't require electricity, manual labour or water.

10. Primary health centres will have virtual consultancies and they will be connected to hospitals as well.