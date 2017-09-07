Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa and some other party leaders were detained in Mangaluru on Thursday, September 7, while they attempted to march to the district collector's office.

Hundreds of BJP workers had gathered in the city to hold a motorbike rally that the police had denied permission for. This was in an attempt to protest against the alleged political killings of its men in the Dakshina Kannada district of the Congress-ruled state. BJP workers

The BJP has accused Islamist organisations like the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for killing some members of the party, as well as some from the RSS and others affiliated of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad over the past two years.

"Let's go to the DC office. If the police says we will arrest you, ask them for a warrant. Yeddyurappa is here, do not worry," former deputy chief minister R Ashoka told was quoted by NDTV as telling BJP workers. Soon, they were detained and taken away.

The Mangaluru Police had reportedly given permission to hold a protest at Nehru Maidan between 11 am and 2 pm on Thursday, but had denied permission to hold bike rally or a procession in the city.

Reports say reserve police and the Rapid Action Force personnel had been deployed for controlling crowds, but they were clearly outnumbered by BJP protesters gathered at the Nehru Maidan. The people pushed against the cops and even broke barricades.

The police had on September 4 detained 2,000 BJP workers who had gathered for the bike rally from Bengaluru to Mangaluru despite denial of permission from the cops.

Ahead of Assembly elections scheduled for 2018, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while branding the BJP protests as a part of "divisive politics," said he feared the bike rally might trigger communal tension in the state. Mangaluru has often witnessed tension due to violence between the RSS and the SDPI members.

The BJP had lost the 2013 Assembly elections owing to the allegations of illegal mining and corruption. Now, it is looking to win 30 extra seats in Karnataka, which would be crucial in its efforts to unseat the Congress in the Assembly polls slated for April-May 2018.