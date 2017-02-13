A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Thrissur district during a festival at Kokkulangara temple near the city around midnight on Sunday. The party blamed CPM workers for murdering 20-year-old worker Nirmal and have called for a strike in Thrissur district on Monday.

Nirmal was a resident of Nettissery. Another person, Thomas, 29, injured in the attack is critical and has been hospitalised.

There have been multiple attacks and counterattacks in Thrissur by the two parties.

In January, a BJP activist Ezhuthon Santhosh was allegedly murdered by some CPM workers from Dharmadom. Police had detained at least five CPM workers for the murder.

On January 6, a BJP worker succumbed to burn injuries after his house was set ablaze by alleged CPM workers. The party had called for a strike after his death.

In August 2016, five CPM workers were sentenced to life imprisonment after they were found guilty of murdering a BJP activist in August 2015.