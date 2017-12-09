As England struggle to stay alive in the Ashes 2017 series, one of their players has received a bizarre suggestion to heal his finger injury faster and get ready for the third Test in Perth.

England are 0-2 down and head to Perth for the third game of the five-match Ashes rubber. The contest starts on December 14.

The visitors' all-rounder Moeen Ali has injured his right spinnng finger and is hoping to get fit soon. However, if he can't be fully fit to bowl, he might play as a specialist batsman.

Moeen today (December 9) revealed that, in order to heal the injury, he has been told to use urine!

"People have been telling me to put all sorts of things from putting olive oil on it to 'weeing' (to urinate) on it! That is a myth I think and no I haven't done – that cannot be right! But you don't know whether to soften it or toughen it up," Moeen was quoted as saying the British media.

The 30-year-old Moeen, who has played 46 Tests for England, said he has "let the team down".

"You obviously feel like you have let the team down and the captain especially, and while I've done that before in the past when [Alastair] Cook was captain it is not an easy thing," he said.

"The injuries have played a part, especially in the first game – there was a time in Brisbane when I couldn't feel the ball in my fingers it was so sore. But in Adelaide I was fine.

"With a bit more time off it will be fine for Perth and I do believe I can bowl better for the team and turn it around," he added.