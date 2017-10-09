From squiggle eyebrows to clumpy lashes, it seems beauty experts are busy experimenting with body hair right now. And, this time they have focussed on nose hair. So, if you are bored with experiments on your eyelashes and brows, you can shift to nose hair extension.

Yes, it is a real thing now.

You know how I love to keep up with the newest beauty trends. Nose hair extensions coming right up lol #nosehairextentions #beautytipsandtricks #asiadoesitfirst #nosehair #hotornot #funnyday #loveit A post shared by Neialia Leilani Bugenig (@neialiabugenig) on Oct 6, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Beauty enthusiasts are trying out this new nostril hair extension trend and also posting it on social media. Technically, it's not extensions, they are just false lashes stuck around each nostril. It gives an effect of super long hair coming out of your nose and sticking on the rim of each nostril.

Not sure if it's cool but some are certainly attracted by the new trend and one of the beauty bloggers even went on to improvise and extended it to her lips. Also, she promised that she'll come up with a tutorial soon for those who want to try it out. Well, you will now have a guide to tell how to try this bizarre trend.

There is no doubt that every year there is a fair share of bizarre beauty trends, but it seems by far this is one of the nightmares. And yes, not everyone is loving the idea of nose hair extension. The bizarre beauty trend is baffling the minds of people.

Here is how netizens reacted to the new bizarre trend:

There are nostril hair extensions. No, I'm not kidding. I'm so tired. I don't wanna live in a world where nostril hair extensions exist. ? pic.twitter.com/vkYsIhQdXb — ?Kat? (@Katina_Valkova) October 7, 2017

Um, yeah not okay with this, nostril hair extensions don't need to happen. Am I right? https://t.co/2RxGKDJYtJ — Entertainment Austin (@SocialnnEnt) October 6, 2017

Nostril hair extensions are a thing now, and I think I'm done with makeup. https://t.co/DaVL1rlb9j — Nickie Villeneuve (@26hellokitty_26) October 7, 2017

I just found out that nostril hair extensions legitimately exist and I have never asked a harder ‘why’ in my entire life. — Alison Bekolay (@alisonbekolay) October 6, 2017

Are you willing to try it?