Bizarre asteroid goes around the sun and Jupiter the wrong way

An asteroid discovered in 2015 and nicknamed Bee-Zed is unique. It has an opposite, retrograde orbit around the sun while at the same time sharing a planets orbital space. Yet, it has managed to avoid collision with Jupiter and other planets for a million years.
