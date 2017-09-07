A bizarre alien creature has been found on the rocks in Hsinchu, Taiwan earlier this week. This creepy creature got a woman's attention and left her baffled.

ALSO READ: Helicopter found circling a mysterious static UFO in Los Angeles [VIDEO]

"I found this on the ground and it caught my eye. It was so strange and people said different things about it. But I wanted to know what it actually was," Meilan said according to Daily Mail.

Meilan was curious to know what exactly this creature was. She asked around people on the internet to identify the strange creature. Most people speculated it to be a colony of nematomorpha or horsehair worms which got entangled.

ALSO READ: 5 things to do if a condom gets stuck inside you

Horse worms are parasitic and have the potential to grow up to 2 metres in extreme cases and tend to entangle while feeding off their host.

Others suggested it might be an outcome of genetic mutation of a stick insect, while others claimed it to be an alien species.

Watch the video and let us know what you think about this creature: