Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman turned 43 today (November 1). Cricketers and fans took to the social media to wish the genial Hyderabadi. And batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with a birthday wish, revealed a secret of Laxman's.

Laxman, who played 134 Tests and 86 ODIs, was known for his wristy flicks on the ground. His batting elegence as admired all over the world. He was a nightmare for Australian bowlers. He reserved his best against the Aussies.

Tendulkar, who was Laxman's India team-mate for several years and was part of memorable successes and also disappointments, took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to reveal the secret behind Laxman's amazing run-scoring ability.

According to the Master Blaster, Laxman took a shower and ate an apple before going into bat during a Test. Laxman, most of the times, batted at number five, six positions while Tendulkar was at four.

"Happy b'day, Lax! Shall I spill out the secret behind ur ability to score runs? Taking a shower & eating an apple before going to bat. Oops," Tendulkar tweeted to his 20 million plus followers.

This post was liked by over 5,000 users on Twitter within the first 45 minutes.

Last year, former skipper Sourav Ganguly too had said Laxman would spend time in the shower even when he was slotted to go into bat next.

"You would find him (Laxman) taking a shower even as the number 4 and 5 batters were at the crease. He would even be the last to board the team bus," Ganguly had said.

Virender Sehwag, who has his own style of wishing people, wrote this for Laxman on Twitter.

Laxman, who retired from international cricket in 2012, is now a TV commentator. He is also a mentor with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).