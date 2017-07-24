Music Minute: Ed Sheeran quitting music, Gorillaz release new album, Dua Lipa debuts Miguel track Close
Jennifer Lopez is known for showing off her incredible curves in revealing outfits and it was not surprising to see her leaving little to the imagination in a sheer frock.

The songstress wore a little black dress for a romantic outing with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. She flaunted plenty of skin in the see-through dress with an ab-baring cut-out. The outfit also exhibited her toned legs.

The Shades Of Blue star accompanied the revealing outfit with a pair of strappy black heels and a white stone-studded purse. She accessorised the frock with a set of hoop earrings.

A-Rod added two images of their birthday celebration to his Instagram stories. One of the photos was accompanied with the words: "Birthday vibes" and it featured the couple enjoying a meal. The snap garnered over 42,867 likes.

The second post of the baseball star showed him inside a luxurious eatery with JLo. He captioned it "Happy Birthday to Us!!!" The picture was re-posted by his girlfriend on her Instagram page and it garnered over a million likes.

Shortly, the celebrity couple, who are known among their fans as J-Rod, were spotted together at the Prime 112 eatery in Miami. The duo wore matching outfits for their romantic outing.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez sizzles in revealing outfit.Reuters

While Rodriguez looked simple in a crisp white shirt with a navy-blue blazer, the On The Floor singer sizzled in revealing cream tank top and a pair of high- waisted palazzo pants that flaunted her eye-popping curves and flashed plenty of skin, reported Mail Online.

Lopez loaded the outfit with accessories-- a necklace, several rings, diamond bracelets and a pair of matching earrings. She kept her brown locks open with a side parting.

