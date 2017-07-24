Jennifer Lopez is known for showing off her incredible curves in revealing outfits and it was not surprising to see her leaving little to the imagination in a sheer frock.

The songstress wore a little black dress for a romantic outing with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. She flaunted plenty of skin in the see-through dress with an ab-baring cut-out. The outfit also exhibited her toned legs.

The Shades Of Blue star accompanied the revealing outfit with a pair of strappy black heels and a white stone-studded purse. She accessorised the frock with a set of hoop earrings.

A-Rod added two images of their birthday celebration to his Instagram stories. One of the photos was accompanied with the words: "Birthday vibes" and it featured the couple enjoying a meal. The snap garnered over 42,867 likes.

Birthday vibes w @bsternlicht1 #goodfriendsgreattimes A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

The second post of the baseball star showed him inside a luxurious eatery with JLo. He captioned it "Happy Birthday to Us!!!" The picture was re-posted by his girlfriend on her Instagram page and it garnered over a million likes.

Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos ???? #305 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

Shortly, the celebrity couple, who are known among their fans as J-Rod, were spotted together at the Prime 112 eatery in Miami. The duo wore matching outfits for their romantic outing.

While Rodriguez looked simple in a crisp white shirt with a navy-blue blazer, the On The Floor singer sizzled in revealing cream tank top and a pair of high- waisted palazzo pants that flaunted her eye-popping curves and flashed plenty of skin, reported Mail Online.

Lopez loaded the outfit with accessories-- a necklace, several rings, diamond bracelets and a pair of matching earrings. She kept her brown locks open with a side parting.