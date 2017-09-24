Dreams! They do come true if you keep working towards your goal in life. And Bir Radha Sherpa, who hails from Silchar in Assam, is the perfect example of both dedication and hard work. Beating tough competitors like Amardeep Singh Natt, Aryan Patra, Tarun, and Shivani, the 18-year-old has now emerged as the supreme dancer to emerge victorious in the third season of reality TV show Dance Plus.

Bir, who had also auditioned for Dance India Dance L'il Masters season 3, has finally fulfilled his long-time dream of becoming an ultimate dance champion with the help of his mentor Puneet Pathak and viewers who voted in support of the young contestant. He will take home a prize money of Rs 25 lakh and a brand new Hyundai Elite i20.

Bir proved his mettle every time he stepped on the platform keeping his viewers completely hooked to their television screens with his breathtaking acrobatics dance moves that no one has ever attempted in a dance reality show till date. In the past, Remo had thanked him for introducing a new dancing style and named it after him as Bir style.

Dance Plus season 3 was judged by captains Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak along with super judge Remo D'Souza. It was hosted by the King of slow-motion, Raghav Juyal.

Watch Bir Radha Sherpa's performance at Dance India Dance L'il Masters auditions: