Bollywood couple, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, is currently not doing any big projects. Fans were missing the two from the silver screen, but the couple decided to give a unique Diwali gift.

Bipasha and Karan recently appeared in a condom ad. Well, we feel the commercial has been shot in a mature way, not in a lustful manner. And these two looked great together.

The lovebirds not only just appeared in a condom ad but promoted it in a good way. Bipasha shared the video on Instagram and shared her views on why one should have a safe sex. The ad promoted the concept of protected sex.

She shared the ad and captioned it saying: "In a country that has the second largest population in the world.. we still have taboos on just the words sex and condoms... but not the actual act."

"Let's talk more... read more and learn more about all the things that can be avoided just by the use of a simple precaution.With condoms you can have planned pregnancies and protected sex... which can curb HIV and STD cases."

"As a couple we believe in this that's why we have thoughtfully endorsed it. @playgardcondoms @iamksgofficial @prasadnaaik #loveyourself," Bipasha wrote.

While many people praised the commercial that showed the intense chemistry between the two actors, there were a few who thought Karan and Bipasha are jobless.

As the video went viral online, people commented saying that the couple is not able to find a job, thus they did a condom ad.

Take a look at a few reactions here:

Appears Bipasha Basu has only such offers now. Time to retire.

Today's news..no movie has been offered to this husband and wife ..hence they ended up being in a condom ad..

Lol . Now u guys are doing condom ads kuch aur project naheen milla

Hahaha ye hi add karna baki raha tha...film to nahi hai

Is this the only way left to earn, no film assignment?

Aashish Kapaasi