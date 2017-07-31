Bindu Madhavi has been given a wild-card entry to Bigg Boss Tamil. The actress, who has not been seen in films these days, entered Kamal Haasan's show on Sunday's episode (30 July).

After treating the audience to a performance, she spoke in brief about herself and Bigg Boss Tamil before entering the show. The actress claimed that she has been following the show on a daily basis and a fan of the show.

Bindu Madhavi made an interesting comment when she said that she was also watching the Telugu version of Bigg Boss hosted by Junior NTR. "I did not follow Bigg Boss Telugu after the first week. I like the Tamil version hosted by you and I really love this show," she told Kamal Haasan on stage. Her comments were received with a big round of applause from the guests.

When asked what prompted her to take up this challenge, Bindu Madhavi cited the quote 'when was the last time you did for the first time' as the force behind her to do something new. "This is something which I am going to do for myself for the first time," she added.

She continued, "My last movie got released two years ago and I took a break for some personal reasons. A couple of months ago I signed a movie and have now finished it. I have a break before starting my next venture."

Bindu Madhavi hopes that Bigg Boss Tamil will give a much-needed push to her career and considers this as an opportunity for the Telugu girl to get closer to the Tamil audience.

The actress claimed that she is entering the house without any strategy and wants to be "a normal person". The 31-year-old also feels that Oviya is her competitor in the house. Although Bindu Madhavi admits to be having some advantage for entering the show now as she has the required knowledge about all the inmates, she feels there is also some disadvantage associated with it.

"The inmates have marked their own territories and the audience have already accepted some people. I am going now like an outsider," she points out. Bindu Madhavi adds that she is not "scared" of anyone in the house and she is entering the house with an "open mind."

Before sending her in, Kamal Haasan reminded her the rule that she should not discuss about the things happening outside with the inmates.