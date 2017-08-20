James Wan is known to create some of the scariest characters that have kept us up for several nights straight. His recent creation, Annabelle has created havoc at the box office and in our dreams. And now, one of his early creations sets to return to the big screen.

Add the spook to Halloween, Wan and Leigh Whannell's Billy the Puppet returns seven years after the Saw: The Final Chapter released in Jigsaw and Lionsgate just dropped a chilling international poster.

The ultimate reboot to the Saw series, Jigsaw aka Saw VIII, sees the notorious serial killer return in his mantle, the iconic pig mask Kramer and all his apprentices. A glimpse of which is seen in the new horrifying Japanese poster.

Previewing the haunting image of the iconic character, a blurry yet daunting Billy is seen looking you through a glass. His red eye piercing through the hazy glass is bound to run shivers down your spin. That smirk adds the fear factor to the poster. Written in Japanese, the poster reveals the title of the movie along with the release date.

Avid fans of the Saw series will remember that Tobin Bell's serial killer John Kramer died in the third film. Following the death, four movies following his bloody works has been made. Though the new presentation comes seven years after Saw VII, the film's makers will attempt to recreate the nerve-racking experience.

The new Saw movie sees Laura Vandervoort and Hannah Anderson in the lead. The eighth movie is directed by Michael and Peter Spierig. The script is written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg alongside original creators Wan and Whannell.

The first trailer of the reboot was released a few days ago at the San Diego Comic Con and Billy made a small appearance at the end of the trailer. The film is slated to release just in time for Halloween, October 27, 2017.

Watch the trailer here: