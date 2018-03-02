Renowned US Christian preacher Billy Graham, who was also known as "America's pastor," will be laid to rest on Friday after a private funeral service. He died at 99 on February 21 at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

The evangelist had preached to millions of people across the world during his career spanning 60 years and was considered one of the most influential preachers of the 20th century.

The funeral service of Billy Graham will be held at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte before he is laid to rest beside his wife Ruth at the library's Prayer Garden.

About 2,300 guests, including US President Donald Trump and the first lady, Vice-President Mike Pence, and living former US presidents have been invited to the private funeral service.

Billy Graham's funeral ceremony will be live-streamed on Billy Graham's website for his fans around the world. The funeral service will start at 12 pm ET (10:30 pm IST) on Friday, March 2, but coverage will start at 10 am ET (8:30 pm IST).

Billy Graham is estimated to have preached to over 210 million people and many US presidents had called on him during their dark hours for inspiration.

Here are some inspirational quotes from Billy Graham:

My home is in Heaven. I'm just traveling through this world."

Racial prejudice, anti-Semitism, or hatred of anyone with different beliefs has no place in the human mind or heart."

Our society strives to avoid any possibility of offending anyone - except God."

Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened."

God has given us two hands, one to receive with and the other to give with."

A child who is allowed to be disrespectful to his parents will not have true respect for anyone."

When wealth is lost, nothing is lost; when health is lost, something is lost; when character is lost, all is lost."

Each life is made up of mistakes and learning, waiting and growing, practicing patience and being persistent."

I haven't written my own epitaph, and I'm not sure I should. Whatever it is, I hope it will be simple, and that it will point people not to me, but to the One I served."

The only time my prayers are never answered is on the golf course."

Tears shed for self are tears of weakness, but tears shed for others are a sign of strength."