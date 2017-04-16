A bill that increases reservation for backward classes, SC & ST and socially and economically backward Muslims was passed in Telangana assembly on Sunday amid chaos. At least five BJP MLAs were suspended from the assembly for opposing the reservation.

The BJP MLAs questioned about reservation for the disabled and created ruckus in the well of the House when they were suspended.

"We also promised before the elections of 2014, won the mandate of the people who endorsed it and hence the logical step of fulfilling it through the Bill," KCR contended.

Telangana police detained BJP workers protesting against Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao in Hyderabad.

A special session of the Telangana assembly was convened on Sunday to consider the reservation bill. It provides 12 percent reservation from the previous 4 percent for Muslims in educational institutions and government jobs. It also increase reservation for Scheduled Tribes to 10 percent from 6 percent. Reservation for backward Muslims was increased under BC-E category.

The state cabinet approved the bill on Saturday.

The ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) had promised 12 percent reservation to both backward Muslims and Scheduled Tribes.

Minister for Irrigation, T Harish Rao, had moved a motion seeking suspension of the five BJP lawmakers after they protested against the reservation bill. Speaker Madhusudhana Chary passed suspension through a voice vote.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam legislators, Revanth Reddy and Sandra Venkateswara Rao were taken into custody.

KCR said: "I will not beg the Centre, but am going to fight to get the Bill implemented. If necessary will take up protests in the Lok Sabha and seek all party support." He also said that he would request the Centre to add it to the 9th Schedule of the Constitution. Currently, only 50 percent reservation is permitted in the state but the new reservation increases the reservation.