Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has once again topped Forbes' list of world's richest people of 2017. It is the fourth consecutive year that the 61-year-old has held the spot. He is closely followed by Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, Amancio Ortega and Mark Zuckerberg.

There are 2,043 billionaires in the world, led by the United States with 565, followed by China with 319 billionaires, and Germany with 114.

Ten Indians have also made it to the list of Forbes' 500 richest people in the world. Mukesh Ambani leads the list among the Indians at 33rd spot with a fortune of $23.2 billion, followed by Lakshmi Mittal ($16.4 billion) at No. 56, Azim Premji ($14.9 billion) at 72, and Dilip Shanghvi ($13.7 billion) at 84. Shiv Nadar (102), Kumar Birla (133), Cyrus Poonawalla (159), Uday Kotak (166), Sunil Mittal (182), and Gautam Adani (250) also made it to the list.

List of Forbes top 10 world's richest people in 2017:

1) Bill Gates: The Microsoft co-founder has a fortune of $86 billion. He was adjusted richest man last year too with a net worth of $75 billion.

2) Warren Buffett: The Chairman, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway climbed one spot up with $75.6 billion fortune. He was in the third position last year with $60.8 billion.

3) Jeff Bezos: The founder, chairman and CEO of Amazon jumped from fifth position last year to third spot this year with $72.8 billion.

4) Amancio Ortega: The founder of Spanish apparel chain Zara slipped two spots despite increasing his net worth from $67 billion last year to $71.3 billion in 2017.

5) Mark Zuckerberg: The chairman, CEO and co-founder of Facebook is in the fifth position with $71.3 billion. He was in the sixth position last year.

6) Carlos Slim Helu: The Mexican telecom tycoon slipped two spots despite net revenue of $54.5 billion this year.

7) Larry Ellison: The co-founder of Oracle Corporation retained the seventh position with a net worth of $52.2 billion.

8) David Koch: The co-owner of Koch Industries is eighth richest person in 2017 with a net worth of $48.3. He was in the 10th spot last year.

9) Charles Koch: He is the co-owner of Koch Industries and ties with his brother David Koch with a net worth of $48.3.

10) Michael Bloomberg: With a net worth of $47.5 billion, the American businessman is in the 10th position. He was in the eighth spot last year.

Other billionaires in the top 20 richest people of 2017 include Bernard Arnault ($41.5 billion), Larry Page ($40.7 billion), Sergey Brin ($39.8 billion), Liliane Bettencourt ($39.5 billion), S. Robson Walton ($34.1 billion), Jim Walton ($34 billion), Alice Walton ($33.8 billion), Wang Jianlin ($31.3 billion), Li Ka-shing ($31.2 billion) and Sheldon Adelson ($30.4 billion).

(Source: Forbes)