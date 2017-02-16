A bill seeking to curb the amount of money spent on grandiose and lavishness in marriage ceremonies, including the number of guests and relatives and even the number of dishes being served to the guests, has been introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Gali Janardhan Reddy in trouble over daughter Brahmani's lavish wedding

The bill, presently titled "The Marriages (Compulsory Registration and Prevention of Wasteful Expenditure) Bill, 2016," has been introduced by Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, wife of MP Pappu Yadav to cutail the "show of wealth."

"We are six sisters and I can understand the pain of common people of the country who have no choice but to spend heavily on marriages in their families as it has become a norm in our society. In fact, they are in social pressure to spend out of their capacity during weddings," said Ranjan, while talking to the New Indian Express.

The Bill, which has been approved by the president and the cabinet, will be taken up during the upcoming Lok Sabha session.

According to the Ranjan, this bill will limit the number of guests and relatives and even the number of dishes being served to the guests. The bill also states that if a family spends above Rs 5 lakh on a wedding, they will have to contribute 10 percent of the amount on marriages of girls from poor families.

"There can be a welfare fund which will be established by the appropriate government to assist the poor and Below Poverty Line families for the marriage of their daughters", Ranjan added.

Ranjan feels that unnecessary spending on weddings has become a norm in many cities. In fact just last November, mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy spend a whopping Rs 500 crore on his daughter's wedding.

"I have seen it in Bihar, Punjab and at other places that how people spend lavishly during weddings as if it is a competition. Leave alone other expenses, even the food items which get wasted can feed hundreds and thousands of people," Ranjan pointed out.

Talking about yet another unnecessary expenditure, Ranjan said, "It is a digital time. People should use digital invitation cards. It would save both paper and money."