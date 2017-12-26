Like most Hollywood celebrities, Paris Jackson too spent Christmas with her family. The late Michael Jackson's daughter donned a stunning bikini and spent the annual holiday with her brothers.

Sharing a peek into her Christmas celebrations, the actress took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures where she is donning a black bikini and hitting the shores to mark the occasion.

Before the 19-year-old began sharing series of her bikini-clad pictures, she shared a photo posing with brothers Prince, 20, and Blanket, 15, and a friend, wishing her 2.3 million followers on the occasion of Christmas.

Paris looked casual, wearing an oversized sweater that featured a graphic of Metallica, . She captioned the picture: "Happy christmas from ours to yours #brahdas. [sic]"

Soon after, she took to the Instagram stories to flaunt a Calvin Klein navy blue two-piece bikini. Shooting a Boomerang, Paris showed off her toned physique and her tattoos while her golden locks fell on her bosoms.

She then shared a photo of herself dangling from a tree. Reminding us of our childhood days "hanging" around with our friends, Paris looked carefree. She shared two shots of the pose and captioned it: "feet always dirty in my calvins. [sic]"

Paris made the holidays all about family and friends as she was seen spending time with her people at numerous locations.

In one of her posts, Paris is seen holding on to doves with a friend with the Christmas decor in the background.

She captioned the shot with the lyrics from John Williams' Christmas Star: "midnight stars, they sail the sky in silence/ hearing all they see, are they hearing me?/ christmas star, you watch the world so wisely/ at my journey's end, will you be my true friend. [sic]"

A post also hinted that she might be vacationing in Hawaii. Seated outdoors with friends playing the guitar, she shared a post captioned: "Mahalo to my new homies and cheers to many more spontaneous songs to come [sic]".