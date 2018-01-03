Kareena Kapoor Khan has raised mercury levels this winter! After losing the post-partum weight and with a strict diet schedule, Kareena's bikini pictures for Vogue magazine are going viral.

Her nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar has surely done wonders on Kareena Kapoor Khan post-Taimur's delivery.

Shot in Amanpuri, Phuket in Thailand, Kareena Kapoor's toned body is sure #fitnessgoals for a lot of young mothers. Shot by ace fashion photographer Errikos Andreou and styled by feted fashion stylist and Vogue director, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Kareena Kapoor Khan sizzling photo shoot is beyond beautiful. Her beautiful make-up is courtesy Mickey Contractor and hair stylist, Gabriel Georgiou.

Check out all the pictures from the shoot here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan talking about her health says: "I've never been fat, but I'm a Punjabi girl—I like my food. I ate well when I was pregnant—sometimes too well. I'd put away six parathas, and eat white butter. But I avoided all processed foods and kept myself super active."

Some of the quotes from her interview in the Vogue magazine (January issue)

"I guess people are curious because they don't really know that much about my life. I've always been honest, but I'm also ferociously private. I'm not on social media, Saif isn't on social media. I don't want to put stuff out there. I've worn my success lightly, and also my failures. It's all a part of the journey that's made me who I am and brought me to where I am right now," she says.

"Saif is quite English in his approach. I'm quite the Punjabi — I'm always cuddling my son. Saif has to tell me off for squeezing him till he can barely breathe! But he's only one and I want to enjoy this as much as I can. It's important for us to create a happy atmosphere in which Taimur can thrive. Obviously, as a working mum, I want to make sure we raise a happy and independent child," adds Kareena.

"I'm hesitant to call Veere Di Wedding a comeback film because I never really went away. I'm fortunate enough to still get plenty of great scripts to read, but when Rhea (Kapoor) came to me with this film, I was excited at the prospect of working on a film that is produced by women and stars four strong women."