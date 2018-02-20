Instagram users were given an eyeful when two hot models decided to post some raunchy pictures to flaunt their curvy assets. Irina Shayk and Alessandra Ambrosio got the social media platform talking when they slipped into bikinis to flaunt their assets for the camera.

First off, Irina Shayk. The supermodel posed against a picturesque sea in what appears to be a black bikini that she hides under her chic jacket. On a shoot, the sun-kissed 32-year-old was seen flaunting her toned derriere while she pouted for the camera.

Her outfit did not only feature a hoodie over the swimsuit. The mother-of-one slipped into a pair of maroon boots to complete her look. Letting the breeze travel through her wavy hair, Shayk got some pulses racing.

She captioned the picture: "@riccardotisci17's #Nike collection.. My way @nike #nikert." Fans of the stunning diva dropped comments like "wow" and "beautiful" to laud her with praise. Shayk went on to share one more picture from the shoot location where Shayk's flaunts her back and long legs while she looked away from the camera.

On the other hand, Alessandra Ambrosio set the social media on fire when she shared a few sizzling pictures from her recent getaway. The former Victoria's Secret model decked up in a white thong bikini where she showed off her curves in Tulum.

The model slipped into the white swimwear and ditched the bikini top to show off her bare back. The revealing picture saw the supermodel kissed by the beach as most of her body was covered under the sand.

Sharing a few pictures on her Instagram, the Brazilian beauty teased the camera in several shots. One of the pictures that stood out sees the 36-year-old star seated in a cane swings wearing her outfit of the day and sporting a pair of green sunglasses, an unbuttoned denim shirt and sea-shells choker.

Ambrosio captioned the picture "Cocoon." Apart from the beautiful picture, the mother-of-two shared several pictures showing off her girl gang and giving her 9 million followers some travel goals.

