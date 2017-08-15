The gorgeous Heidi Klum is the ultimate beach babe! The 44-year-old has been seen spending a lot of time on the shore of St Barts with her boyfriend and kids. The sensual diva is flaunting ample skin and assets through the ten-day trip. But one of her recent bikini-clad outings has resulted in an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

Days after she posted a racy topless video of herself under the shower, the former Victoria's Secret model took the waters again. This time, she plunged into the waters wearing a tiny colourful floral printed bikini top and a printed tribal designed string style bikini bottom. While the sexy bikini top drew attention to her curvy assets, her bikini bottom refused to stay in its position and kept sliding off its place. This resulted in the model readjusting the clothing.

But the embarrassing situation did not come in the way of Klum and she was seen having a ball with her boyfriend, Vito Schnabel, and kids, Henry, Johan, Helene and Lou. The picture shared by Star Magazine shows only Klum in the frame.

The America's Got Talent judge has been sharing her vacay vibes with fans on Instagram. Keeping her followers posted about her 10-day trip, the star has been making everybody envious of her getaway.

Amidst the posts, it is evident that Klum and Schnabel are going strong. The couple was seen putting forward a steamy display in the French Riviera, shared Hollywood Life. The couple was also photographed enjoying a date on a lavish yacht with red roses surrounding their feet.

While we catch her glimpse on Instagram regularly, Klum will hit the small screen as she judges the 12th season of America's Got Talent. She will also get busy with the 16th season of Project Runway, which airs on August 17.

#HeidiKlum was caught experiencing a wardrobe malfunction while soaking up the sun in St. Barths! A post shared by Star Magazine (@starmagazine) on Aug 14, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Until then, it looks like Klum wants to spend as much time as possible with family and her boyfriend.