Cenila Jaitley took to Instagram to flaunt her baby bump in the sexiest as well as adorable manner possible. The pregnant actress shared a picture in which she is seen posing in a bikini by a sea-shore.

Celina has been on a break from the big screen for quite some time now, but she is pretty active on Instagram. The sizzling diva is now pregnant for the second time. Interestingly, Celina had earlier given birth to two twins, and she is again having twins this time.

Celina is currently enjoying the last phase of her pregnancy, and now she flaunted her baby bump in her own sizzling way.

"Doctor was doing ultrasound and Peter (husband) asked the doctor if it is twins this time too. Doctor said yes and we both were initially shocked. We were exhilarated because the first thing that came in our mind was that we are the chosen one. We are God fearing and we feel God chooses special people to be parents of multiple children," SpotboyE quoted Celina as saying.

"I feel more patient, complete and sexier than ever. I have more respect for mothers. I am back to work and I will be back to India to shoot for an ad campaign. I am also working on a book which will be out next year." the 35-year-old had added. Celina married her longtime boyfriend Peter Haag in 2011.

Celina is not the only Bollywood mom who flaunted her baby bump in such seductive manner. Earlier, Lisa Haydon too had shared a bikini picture and had announced her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump.