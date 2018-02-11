Summer might be far away but temperatures are on the rise on Instagram and a few sizzling hot celebrities are to blame.

Posting some of their hottest pictures on the social media platform, the ladies of Instagram have been setting the app on fire and we are not complaining.

First up, Gillian Anderson. The X-Files diva posed nude to show support to PETA this week. Posing with a faux cat ears placed amidst her curly locks, Anderson set pulses racing when she announced she would rather go naked than wear fur for the PETA campaign. The diva covered her modesty with her hands but that left extremely little to the imagination.

Following Anderson's footsteps, renowned models Sailor Brinkley Cook and Paulina Porizkova stripped down to pose nude for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The ladies took up the project hoping to send out an emotional and powerful message of self-acceptance.

Speaking of the powerful, Ashley Graham empowered millions this week when she and her mother donned the bikini. The stunning visual revealed where Ashley got her beauty and confidence from. The two ladies got numerous talking and fans of the plus size model couldn't help but bow down to the diva.

From one mother to another, Kim Kardashian was the talk of the town this week courtesy her mothering skills. The reality star was captured stripping down for the camera held by her daughter North West. The sizzling picture drew extreme backlash as people criticised the mother-of-three for asking/letting her daughter photograph her topless. Nevertheless, Kim looked stunning in the image.

She also flaunted her cleavage later this week to give her fans an eyeful.

Also going topless this week is Kristen Stewart's lady love Stella Maxwell. The Victoria's Secret model posed topless with a male model on the sandy surface and gave fans an eyeful.

Another stunner this week was Bella Hadid who flaunted her cleavage during her recent outing. Pouting for the camera, the younger Hadid sister gave followers an eyeful when she donned a plunging outfit.

There were several bikini-clad beauties that rocked the internet this week. They include Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk, Rita Ora and more. Here's a look:

