Ashley Graham has never shied away from showing off skin on her Instagram account. The model has encouraged fans to love their body no matter what size or shape they were. Flaunting her assets at any given opportunity, the model has not only helped fans overcome body consciousness but also shut down fat shammers online.

Flaunting her curvy body yet again, Graham took to Instagram to show off skin as she donned a skimpy pair of bikinis on the beaches of Bahamas. Giving fans a look into her stay and her outfit, the model gave followers an eyeful.

Also Read: Ashley Graham bares her derriere, putting out a 'cheeky' display

Sharing pictures on her Instagram story, the 29-year-old is seen extremely tight bikini bras which couldn't contain her assets and gave fans a generous look at her assets. The stunning diva paired her black bikini top with a pair of white bottoms and treated her fans to a steamy view.

If that wasn't enough, the diva also turned our Disney dreams into reality as she sported a mermaid costume on the beach. Sharing the picture on the photo-video sharing platform, Graham is seen sporting a sexy mermaid costume, giving fans some raunchy Halloween costume ideas.

Captioning the picture "a girl can dream", the model is photographed sultry posing near the water. She flaunted her curvy figure in image as well. Her hair let down, she looked like she was ready to dive into the sea.

A girl can dream? A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 21, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

With over 5.4 million followers on Instagram alone, Graham told Elle UK that she has always been confident about her body. "I have, yes. My problem though, was I kept getting bigger because I wasn't taking care of my body. I wasn't working out. I was eating whatever because I was in this category – 'plus size' – and it got out of control," she said.

"I started hating my body, but I never hid it with clothing because I always felt sexy inside. The moment that I started respecting myself, my clothes changed," she confessed.