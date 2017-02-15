- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
Biker forced to leap to safety after near-miss with train
Shocking on-board footage from an Australian train has captured the moment a biker on the tracks was nearly killed. The rider narrowly avoided colliding with the train, leaping from the tracks just seconds before he would have been hit and almost certainly killed. His motorbike, which was destroyed, was stuck in the tracks near Ballan in Victoria on 28 January.
