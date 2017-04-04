A motorcyclist avoided serious injury or death on 28 March after riding into a flying mattress which fell from the trailer of a pickup truck. Aaron Wood said that he had no time to stop or swerve as the mattress came hurtling towards him whilst he was going around 50mph. Queensland Police released the footage but said no charges had been made and they are continuing their investigations.
Biker avoids injury after being struck by flying mattress
- April 4, 2017 15:57 IST
