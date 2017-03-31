Today, March 31, is the final day that allows automakers to sell the BSIII vehicles and the companies are offering massive discounts to lure potential customers. Automakers will be forced to scrap the remaining BSIII vehicle or it has to be exported to other countries since sales of only BSIV vehicles will be allowed in India from April 1.

Since scrapping and exporting may incur loss and is time-consuming, major automakers are on a mission to sell off the remaining BSIII stock. Many dealerships will be open until midnight today. A person buying vehicles needs to ensure that the proof of the sale transaction is in place and it clearly says that the vehicle was bought on or before March 31. Otherwise, the vehicle will not be registered anywhere in the country.

Since most of the four wheelers are already upgraded to BSIV, the discounts are majorly for the two wheelers. Here is the detailed list.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto dealers are offering free insurance and discounts in the range of Rs 3,000-Rs12,000 on BSIII compliant CT100, Platina, Discover 125, V15, Pulsar, Avenger and Pulsar RS200. The offers are valid until March 31.

"If there are any unsold inventories left, we have the possibility to export as we are a big exporter to around 70 countries across the world," Bajaj Auto president (Business Development & Assurance) S Ravikumar told PTI.

Honda

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced cash-back offers of up to Rs 22,000 for all its two wheelers. The best selling scooter of the country, the Activa, is additionally offered with discount of Rs 15,000. The Navi is offered for just Rs 30,000 on-road. Bigger bikes such as CBR 250 and 150 are being offered with heavy discounts. A report in Rushlane also claims that the Navi is being offered for free with the CBR 250 and 150.

Hero

Hero MotoCorp too is offering discount of up to Rs 15,000 on its BS III scooters and motorcycles. Some dealers are offering up to Rs 12,500 discount on Duet, Maestro Edge, Super Splendor and Glamour. The BS-III-spec Xtreme Sport, Xtreme, Hunk, HF Dawn, all Passion variants and all HF Deluxe variants are being offered with a discount of Rs 10,000 on the sticker price.

TVS

TVS dealers are offering a maximum discount of up to Rs 20,150 on select models. The TVS Victor is available at a discount of Rs 12,000 with free insurance in some states, while all other two- wheeler are guaranteed with discount of Rs 8,000 along with insurance as a freebie.

Suzuki

Suzuki Let's scooter which is priced from Rs 47,272 to Rs 53,766 is now offered with a discount of Rs 4,000 plus a free helmet. The best selling Gixxer is being offered with benefits up to Rs 5,000 with exchange benefits of up to Rs 2,000. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

Ducati

The Ducati dealership is now offering up to Rs 2 lakh discount for BSIII bikes. According to AMP Superbikes Ltd, only a few units of the Ducati motorcycles with BSIII emission norms are currently available. A BS-III Scrambler in Urban Enduro variant and Wild Green colour, is being offered at a discount of Rs 1.5 lakh. A Diavel in black colour is also available with a discount of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Kawasaki

Kawasaki is also serving up huge discounts for BS-III ER-6n, Ninja 650 and Z250 models in India. ER-6n, Ninja 650 and Z250 are priced at Rs 5.92 lakh, Rs 6.36 lakh and Rs 3.92 lakh respectively, on-road in Pune. The revised prices are Rs 4.42 lakh, Rs 4.86 lakh and Rs 3 lakh for ER-6n, Ninja 650 and Z250 respectively, reports ZigWheels.