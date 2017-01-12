Four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans were killed when a colleague allegedly opened fire in Bihar's Aurangabad district, located about 120 kms from the capital city of Patna, on Thursday.
According to reports, the jawan allegedly opened fire from his service weapon.
Two jawans died on the spot while the remaining two had sustained gunshot wounds. However, they also succumbed to their injuries and died shortly after the firing.
The reason behind the firing is not known yet. An investigation has been launched into the incident.
The director general and the inspector general of the CISF have left for Aurangabad.
