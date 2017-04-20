The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant any relief to Bachcha Rai, the alleged mastermind behind the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) toppers scam. Rai was arrested in June 2016 after he surrendered before police.

Rai is the secretary-cum-principal of Vishun Rai College in Bihar's Vaishali district. Arts and Science toppers Ruby Rai and Saurabh Shrestha, who were also involved in the exam racket, hail from the same district.

Ruby Rai had called Political Science "Prodigal Science" and said that it was a subject that taught cooking. She was given a second chance to face experts in June 2016.

The police investigation that followed indicated that Rai played an important role in the case with the help of the BSEB.

Bihar Topper scam case: Supreme court refuses to grant any relief to accused Bachha Rai pic.twitter.com/jyqezHEeHn — ANI (@ANI_news) April 20, 2017

