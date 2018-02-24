At least nine students are feared dead and around 24 are injured after a Mahindra Bolero rammed into a school building in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Saturday.

The incident took place in Muzaffarpur's Dharampur Mohammadpur chowk. The Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) have inspected the spot. The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased.

All the injured students were taken to nearby Sri Krishna Medical College where they are undergoing treatment. Three students are in critical condition and are fighting for their life, Firstpost reported.

Describing the horror, Mithilesh Yadav, a member of the district board and witness of the incident told said, "We saw a truck first hitting a woman on the national highway and trying to flee as people ran to her rescue. The Bolero coming from opposite direction apprehending trouble from locals tried to avoid the injured woman on the road and crushed the children who had lined up to cross on the left plank."

According to locals also, the driver of the Bolero lost control over the wheels and rammed into the school.