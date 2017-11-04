At least three people were killed and about 10 others injured when a stampede broke out in Bihar's Begusarai district on Saturday, November 4.

The incident occurred at the Simaria Ghat, where thousands of devotees had gathered to take a holy dip in the Ganga on Kartik Purnima, reported ANI. Post the incident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Authorities have said that they are in the process of identifying the dead and the injured are being treated in the hospital.

#SpotVisuals: 3 dead & 10 injured after stampede at Simaria Ghat in #Bihar's Begusarai. pic.twitter.com/iriqKc4ch4 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2017

Meanwhile, the holy day is also being observed in various other parts of the country including Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Varanasi in UP, and Bhubaneshwar in Odisha to name a few.

Bhubaneshwar: Early morning shots of #KartikPurnima celebration as Boito Bondano/ Boat Festival; commemorates maritime glory of Odisha's ppl pic.twitter.com/7QXvydJwYP — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2017

Uttarakhand: Ghats in Haridwar witness huge rush on the occasion of #KartikPurnima. pic.twitter.com/YlShM8Xlx9 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2017

Varanasi: Devotees throng banks of river Ganga, to take a holy dip on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. pic.twitter.com/nVVaSJC3oV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 4, 2017

More details awaited.