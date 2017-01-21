The Janata Dal (United) government in Bihar has claimed to have made a world record of forming the longest human chain of 11,000km across 38 districts that began from Patna's Gandhi Maidan as over two crore people gathered together to show solidarity toward complete prohibition of liquor in the state.

However, several children, who participated in the event that began at 12.15 pm, fell unconscious in several districts. Two children fell into a drain in the Kaimur district of Bihar. One of them was rescued while the other one went missing. A search operation has been launched to find the missing student.

At least four students fell unconscious in Rohtas district of the state while around 15 fell unconscious in Nalanda district. According to the New Indian Express, six children lost their consciousness in Muzaffarpur district as well following which they were attended to by a medical team. However, the delayed response from the medical team did anger the locals.

At least three girls of a school in Purnia district of the state also fell unconscious following which they were admitted to a local hospital nearby. One boy and two girls lost consciousness in Darbhanga as well after which they were given medical treatment, according to local media reports.

Around 1.57 crore government school children, 4 lakh teachers, 5 lakh college students and 70 lakh self-help group women and 1.70 lakh Anganwadi workers among others participated in the event that was anchored by the education department officials, the Hindustan Times reported. Thousands of people, including schoolchildren, had participated in the human chain formed to support total prohibition of liquor.

"The human chain made of some 2.5 crore (25 million) of its 11 crore (110 million) population holding hands has broken a Guinness world record, set up in 2004 in Bangladesh, which extended across 10,000 km," Ajay Alok, spokesperson of the JD(U), was quoted as saying by HT.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the event at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was also present and, along with Kumar, held hands and stood in line with the thousands of people who were a part of the human chain. Hundreds of leaders and ministers from the three ruling alliance parties — JD(U), RJD and Congress — stood in line along with the chief minister and the RJD chief.

According to officials, three ISRO satellites, four trainer aircraft, choppers and 40 drones filmed the entire event that was played out across 3,000 km of National Highways and 8,285 km of state highways and roads.

Lalu Prasad Yadav told the media that the human chain was a success across Bihar and also appealed to the public to refrain from drinking liquor. CM Kumar also reiterated Yadav's remarks and added that the human chain was a reflection of the public's "strong resolve" to show support to total liquor prohibition.