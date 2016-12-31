At least five prisoners escaped from the Central Jail located in Buxar, Bihar, late on Friday night.

The five of them were lodged in the Central Jail's hospital ward for treatment when they escaped on Friday night. They broke the window of the washroom in the hospital ward to escape. They had faked illness to get admitted to the hospital ward of the jail.

The Bihar Police has issued a high alert and the area has been cordoned off. A search is underway to locate the escaped inmates.

"(I have) given instructions to DIG jail to look into the matter and report to me," Principal Home Secretary Aamir Subhani was quoted by ANI as saying.

The five of them have been identified as — Pradeep Singh from Motihari, Deodhari Rai from Chapra, Sonu Pandey and Upendra Sah from Arrah and Sonu Singh from Buxar.

One of them is on death penalty, while the other four were serving a life sentence, the channel reported.

Bihar: 5 prisoners escaped from Central Jail in Buxar late last night pic.twitter.com/BhAZ6he9Pt — ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016

More details are awaited.