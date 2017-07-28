Nitish Kumar, who took the oath for the sixth time as Bihar chief minister on Thursday (July 27), will undergo a floor test in the state assembly on Friday to prove majority in the house.

The day-long session will begin at 11 am.

In order to obtain the majority mark in the 243-member Bihar assembly, the winning party needs the support of 122 members, which means that the Janata Dal (United)-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance needs the support of 122 legislators.

In the 2015 Bihar elections, Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had won the most number of seats -- 80. Kumar's JD(U) had secured 71 seats, followed by BJP with 53 seats and Congress with 27 seats.

Along with Nitish Kumar, BJP's Sushil Modi has taken oath as the Deputy CM of Bihar.

8:40 am IST: According to PTI, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj said that elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the assembly building for Friday's special one-day session.

8.30 am IST: After a brief Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, the notification calling for five-day monsoon session for bicameral Bihar legislature from July 28 to August 3 has been cancelled, reported the Financial express

8.25 am IST: According to the lastest reports from the Bihar assembly secretariat, Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary would address the assembly at the beginning of the special session and Kumar would then move the confidence motion.

8.15 am IST: The NDA alliance submitted a letter to the Bihar governor Keshari Nath Tripathi which names the list of 132 MLAs in support of them. The 132 MLAs include 124 from the JD(U)-BJP alliance, two from Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party 's (LJP), two seats of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party's (RLSP), one from Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and three other independent members.

7.54 am IST: The Chief Minister and his new partner, the BJP, claim to have the support of 124 legislators— 71 of JD(U) and 53 from BJP— which is actually two more than the required mark of 122.

7.30 am IST: The assembly secretariat has informed the house members to participate in the one-day special session which will begin at 11 am tomorrow (July 28). The members have been informed by telephone, SMS and letters," Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of the Bihar Legislative Assembly had told the media on Thursday.