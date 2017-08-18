Nearly one crore people have been affected by the Bihar floods that have claimed 119 lives so far, an official said on Friday. The Bihar disaster management department official said over 98 lakh people in 1,532 panchayats under 139 blocks in 16 districts have been affected by the floods.

It has washed away thousands of huts, damaged buildings, roads, bridges and standing crops worth crores.

According to the official, 408,903 people have been evacuated to safer places by the Army, NDRF, SDRF and other rescue teams in the last four days.

The state government has set up 1,238 relief camps in which 310,041 people were living in the flood-hit districts.

Flood waters, which mainly came from neighbouring Nepal, are rising fast and affecting lakhs of people in four districts.

More than 60 lakh people were affected alone in Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea, Katihar, East and West Champaraan districts in the last three days.

The official said there was little chance of respite.

