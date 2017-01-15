At least 24 bodies, including those of minors, were recovered from the Ganga in Bihar's capital Patna after a boat capsized in the river on Saturday (January 14) night. Many people were still missing when the latest reports came in. Search for them was suspended till sunrise and resumed on Sunday (January 15) morning.

Among the rescued, six people were admitted in Patna Medical College and Hospital.

9:31 AM IST: "Arrangements should have been more robust, inquiry will expose loopholes & defaulters will be caught," said Union Min RS Prasad.

9:20 AM IST: Death toll increases to 24. Search and rescue operations underway.

8:49 AM IST: PM Narendra Modi announces ex-gratia from the PM's National relief Fund of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those deceased and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured.

8:48 AM IST: Search operation resumes.

8:45 AM IST: Whether it is on the occasion of Prakash Parv, Ravan burning or Chhath, tragedies like these prove that the state government wants to earn accolades without having its feet on the ground, added Radha Mohan Singh.

8:25 AM IST: 21 bodies have been recovered so far, search and rescue operations is underway. Three NDRF teams are at the spot, said RK Pachnanda, DG NDRF. 8:20 AM IST:

8:10 AM IST: "This shows the failure of the state government, they did not make the right arrangements," said Union Minister of Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh. "This government believes in flying high no matter what the sitaution is on the ground."

8:00 AM IST: Death toll in Bihar's Chhapra boat tragedy rises to 21.

7:30 AM IST: Congress president Sonia Gandhi expresses grief over the tragedy and hopes the govt is taking adequate relief measures.

7:25 AM IST: MG Setu rehabilitation foundation-stone laying programme in Bihar has been postponed, says Gadkari.

7:20 AM IST: PM Narendra Modi condoles the loss of lives in the boat tragedy in Bihar. He sympathised with the bereaved families

7:15 AM IST: Boat tragedy: Bihar CM requests Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to postpone public event scheduled for Sunday, which was to be attended by both.

7:10 AM IST: Death toll in Bihar's Chhapra boat tragedy touches 20.

7:05 AM IST: 'Dahi-Chura' feast of #Makarsankranti on Sunday (Jan 15) has been cancelled by JDU in view of the death of 19 people in the Bihar boat capsize.