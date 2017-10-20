The former US President made the comments while speaking at a George W. Bush Institute event on New York on 19 October. While never actually mentioning Trumps name, Bush rallied against bigotry and white supremacy, adding that modern politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication.
Bigotry seems emboldened: George W Bush aims veiled criticism at Donald Trump
The former US President made the comments while speaking at a George W. Bush Institute event on New York on 19 October. While never actually mentioning Trumps name, Bush rallied against bigotry and white supremacy, adding that modern politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication.
- October 20, 2017 17:00 IST
-