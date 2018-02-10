The promotional campaign for the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'PadMan' may have taken the social media by storm with even sportspersons taking to it, fact is there are certain sections of people who have even taken offense to this 'idiotic' marketing gimmick.

Nevertheless, PadMan released successfully in theatres on Friday February 9, generating mixed reactions but more on the positive sides. Here's the IBTimes India review of the movie.

Bollywood stars and celebrities as well as a plethora of social media users have proudly flaunted the sanitary pad and have taken the 'PadMan Challenge'. Even sports persons like PV Sindhu, Ravi Shastri joined the bandwagon.

Only one prominent Indian wrestler, however, so far had taken the 'PadMan' challenge and that was Geeta Phogat.

It all changed on Saturday February 10.

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat posted a group photo with some of the best female wrestlers in the nation at the moment, including Babita Phogat and Sakshi Malik, to execute the 'PadMan' challenge in a unique and a massive way.

So far, you may have only seen celebrities posting just a selfie with the menstrual pad but nowhere, was a huge group photo of the 'PadMan' challenge released.

Take a bow, Vinesh!

It’s time we put away all the taboos, the superstitions and the shame about periods. It is the most natural thing in the world. I am a strong believer that every woman in our wonderful country needs to have access to safe and cheap menstrual hygiene products! pic.twitter.com/8BWakqJJk0 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) February 10, 2018

"It's time we put away all the taboos, the superstitions and the shame about periods. It is the most natural thing in the world. I am a strong believer that every woman in our wonderful country needs to have access to safe and cheap menstrual hygiene products!" the 23-year-old wrote.

Apart from praising the Akshay Kuman and Radhika Apte-starrer movie, Vinesh also paid tribute to A Muruganantham, the real Pad Man.