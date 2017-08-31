Jr NTR's TV show Bigg Boss Telugu has once again failed to make it to lthe ist of Top five TV programs in its sixth week, while Rana Daggubati's No 1 Yaari with Rana landed in the third rank for the second time.

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most talked about Telugu TV show, as it marks the debut of popular actor Junior NTR on the small screen. The reality TV show has been getting good response ever since it went on air on July 16. The fans of Nandamuri family are eagerly waiting to see it in the list of Top five GEC Programs, but the show has been disappointing them for the last five weeks.

Bigg Boss Telugu could not make it to this list even in its sixth week. In fact, the show has witnessed a drop in its TRP ratings, when compared to its fifth week's figures. Bigg Boss Telugu registered an average of 8.7 TRP points in its fifth week and its Sunday episode got 11.30 ratings. But its average TRP rating has slipped to 8.2 in its sixth week, while its Sunday points reached 11.10.

Interestingly, Star Maa, which was third popular channel in the 28th week of the year, topped the list of Top 5 Telugu Channels in the opening week of Bigg Boss Telugu. Ever since, the channel has continued to rule chart for the last six weeks. The channel has registered 542,384,000 impressions in the 34th week of this year, according to BARC India.

Rajiv‏ Aluri, an employee from Star Maa, had tweeted on August 23: "#StarMaa No.1 for consecutive 5th week with highest ever 835 GRP's #BiggBossTelugu week avg increases to 8.7 and Sunday Episode with 11.3 " He tweeted today: "Thursdays have become exciting.. #StarMaa 1st place for 6th week.. #BiggBossTelugu with 8.2 TRP avg & Sunday with 11.1 TRP's."

On the other hand, No 1 Yaari with Rana, which second popular Telugu TV programs in 29th week, has once again made it to the list. The Rana Daggubati hosted TV show has graced third rank in the list of top 5 Telugu TV programs in the 34th week with its impressions of 7,961,000, according to BARC India.