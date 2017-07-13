Bigg Boss Telugu has faced its first roadblock with Ramakrishna, the chairman of Telangana Film Chamber (TFCC) reportedly urging actor Junior NTR not to host Star Maa's reality TV show.

Bigg Boss Telugu has been creating ripples in the media for the last few weeks and the TV audience is eagerly waiting for the show to begin. Three days before its launch, Ramakrishna, who claims himself a fan of NTR and Jr NTR, said the show would hurt the sentiments of Telugu people and also hamper the image of Junior NTR.

The TFCC chairman said Bigg Boss Telugu is 'against Telugu tradition' and 'values'. It was 'unacceptable', 'poor in taste' to see Junior NTR peeping through a hole at woman's legs. He also predicted the show will end up as a huge dud and land actor in several controversies. Hence, he urged Junior NTR not to be a part of such a show.

Ramakrishna's comments came a day after Kollywood superstar Kamal Haasan faced the wrath of Hindu fringe groups for hosting Bigg Boss Tamil, which went on air from June 30. However, Junior NTR, who is set to make his debut on small screen with Big Boss Telugu, has not responded to him.

Big Boss Telugu is set to be telecast on Star Maa from July 16. It will be aired at 9.30 pm from Monday to Friday and at 9.00 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Contrary to Ramakrishna's remarks, the show has created a huge craze among the fans of Nandamuri family.

The bosses of STAR Maa have released a new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu, for which KK Senthil Kumar handled the camera work. They tweeted: "Just 3 Days To Go!!! #BiggBossTelugu with @tarak9999 ...Starting July 16th at 9 PM @oppomobileindia #OppoBiggBoss." KK Senthil Kumar‏ also wrote: "Part of the #BigBossTelugu promos I shot with @tarak9999. All the Best, Just 3 Days to Go!"