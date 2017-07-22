Tollywood's drug scandal is no less than a thriller film as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is grilling stars one after the other. Now, it is behind Mumaith Khan, one of the contestants in the recently-started Bigg Boss Telugu.

The Times of India has reported that the SIT has summoned the actress to appear on July 27. As a result, the actress will be leaving the Bigg Boss Telugu house in Lonavala. Akun Sabharwal, enforcement director of the team, has confirmed that they have issued the notice under section 67 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act to the actress who is known for her item numbers.

"We contacted the show managers and the actress confirmed that she will be appearing before police for questioning," the daily quoted a SIT official as saying.

However, she has the privilege to choose the location anywhere in Hyderabad for the investigation, unlike other celebs who were grilled at the SIT office in Abkari Bhavan at Nampally.

Following the latest development, rumours surfaced on a few Telugu cinema portals that there would not be any elimination this week as Mumaith Khan will be leaving the house.

It means Hari Teja, Jyothi, Katti Kartheeka, Madhupriya and Mahesh Katthi, who are in the danger zone this week, will be safe. However, the daily has clarified that Mumaith Khan might go on a short break and return to the show.

Earlier in the Hindi version of Bigg Boss, some contestants were given permission to leave the house due to some emergencies. Mumaith Khan is likely to be considered as a special case as she is leaving under unavoidable circumstances.

In connection with the case, Puri Jagannath, cinematographer Chota K Naidu and actor Subbaraju have already appeared before the special team.