Actress Disksha Panth was made to walk on her knees inside the house of Bigg Boss Telugu as part of the big bomb task thrown by Prince, but the big boss has let her off the hook.

Prince was eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu this weekend and Jr NTR asked him to throw the big bomb on a contestant before he left the show. The actor nominated name of Disksha Panth. This week's big bomb was to walk on knees.

Prince threw the big bomb despite knowing the fact that she had undergone a knee surgery. Though she tried to tell host Jr NTR about this, he didn't listen and went on to support Prince.

After Jr NTR and Prince left the show on Sunday, Disksha Panth, who wanted to go toilet, started crawling, while other housemates were watching her helplessly. After seeing her in trouble, the big boss called her inside the confession room.

The big boss said he had spoken to her doctor with regard to her knee surgery and he had decided to end the term of the big bomb task. Disksha Panth was happily singing and dancing, as she walked out of confession room.

However, many TV viewers were upset with Prince and Jr NTR for this incident.

Pasupuleti‏ @rpasupuleti41: #biggbosstelugu @tarak999 you failed as a human when u supported crawling on knee bigbomb on a knee surgery patient. No compassion? #biggbosstelugu @tarak999 do not judge contestants weakness and strengths. Thats audience will decide. u failed as a host today. #biased

Sai prasad‏ @saiprasad9992: The only honest n sincere player who threw bigg bomb on a knee patient & a sadist who tried to corner a no brainer #prince #BiggBossTelugu

Aruna Vedula Karra‏ @Aruna272: Prince gave bigbomb to deeksha despite knowing abt the pain she has..really happy he is out of the house #BiggBossTelugu

Viswanath‏ @vishu49: #BiggBossTelugu Having a knee problem how can Deeksha do that crawling Prince are you a human This is why people dint like And outed u out

Bhavana‏ @Im_BhavanaG: Prince has no humanity at all! ???? #BiggBossTelugu

Sweet S‏ @swetydol: Prince u failed as a human.. Blaming your friendship and throwing such bomb on knee surgery person #BiggBossTelugu