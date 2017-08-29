Is Jr NTR's reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu scripted? The sudden elimination of comedian Dhanraj following the birth of his second son has created a doubt among the audience.

Dhanraj has been a good entertainer all through his stay in the house of Bigg Boss Telugu. He has not just impressed his co-housemates, but also won millions of hearts with his comedy timing. Though he was nominated for elimination several times, the audience saved him every time with their votes.

The comedy actor was nominated again with Archana, Siva Balaji and Kathi Karthika for eviction in the sixth week. Many viewers think that Archana was the weakest contestant among the four and she should have been shown the door. But Kathi Karthika was eliminated in the sixth week and this makes some viewers think that the show is scripted.

On the other hand, a few think that Dhanraj was one of strongest contenders for the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu. But the makers of the TV show made changes and made it double elimination after Dhanraj's wife Sirisha delivered a baby boy. The actor was allowed to meet his wife and son through elimination.

Days after coming out of Bigg Boss Telugu, Dhanraj took to his Facebook account posted a photo of his new-born son. Thousands of his fans have like the picture, while hundreds of them shared it. The actor was flooded with congratulatory messages. In the reply to the same post, a few also expressed their doubt that Bigg Boss Telugu is scripted. Here are two such comments:

Geetha Malini wrote: It's very sad that Dhanraj has been eliminated. It's a pre planned elimination. Archana got nominated by all the members but she remained in the house, Karthika and Dhanraj got less nominations but both were eliminated. If they are considering people's votes then definitely Archana will be eliminated. But it's Big boss. Doing all eliminations.

Bhanu Prakash Bandaru posted: Congratulations... This indicates dear Telugu prajalara Big Boss is fully scripted show. Dhanraj released from Big Boss house when he needs to be with his family, what a timing boss.

If this is not enough, there is another example of Mumaith Khan. As per the rule of the show, a contestant is not allowed to go out of the house, unless he is evicted. But the makers made it easy for Mumaith Khan go out and attended the SIT interrogation on the drug racket. However, some fans are hopeful that Dhanraj will also be allowed to come back to the house in the similar way.