Junior NTR, who is set to make his debut as a host on small screen with Bigg Boss Telugu, says that he does not want to imitate Salman Khan, the host of the Hindi version of the popular reality TV show.

Ever since the show was announced, Bigg Boss Telugu has been creating a lot of buzz in the media. This is for the first time that such a reality show is happening in Telugu TV industry and there is an enormous amount of curiosity surrounding it. Several questions are being asked about the host and contestants of the show. The bosses of the show held a press conference to answer some of those questions on Friday, July 7.

Junior NTR answered several curious questions during this Q&A session. He revealed that he has never followed Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan and he does not want follow the footsteps of the Bollywood superstar. He wants to create his own niche and image for himself as a host of the TV show.

Junior NTR, who is all excited to be the host on Bigg Boss Telugu, says he has not done any preparation for the show and he is not aware of the contestants. "This show is going bring out my fun side. Unlike in films, I will try be funny that I am in real life. Hosting this show is a big challenge. But it is going to be as popular as its Hindi version," the actor said at the press meet.

"I didn't really follow the show in Hindi, so there is no question of emulating Salman Khan. I'm approaching the show with a clean slate and I'm just going to be a bridge between the contestants and Bigg Boss. I want to create an identity of my own as a host and I don't think it's going to be a cake-walk for me. Besides, I don't believe in preparation," Firstpost quoted Junior NTR as saying at the press meet.

"We might plan a million things, but until the right moment comes, we really wouldn't know what to do. I'm hoping that I'll tap into my fun side while hosting the show. There's a misconception that Bigg Boss is a serious show, which is not the case. We don't have to be negative either, but I can't really predict what's going to happen on the show. My cousin is thrilled that I'm going to host the show," he added.