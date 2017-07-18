Manasa Himavarsha has been trolled by Jr NTR fans for her comments against Star Maa' new reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu, but the PK actress denies their charge that it was a publicity stunt.

Hours after Bigg Boss Telugu began airing on Sunday, Manasa Himavarsha took to her Facebook page and wrote: "Ok, Now I feel glad not being a part of it #Beginstoday #seriousshit #ifonlyUknowWhatimean." Though she did not mention any name, the intention was clear enough from the time it was posted. Several fans of Jr NTR blasted her for her degrading comments against the show.

A fan named Prashanth JP wrote: Nice publicity stunt, we recognize you. U got free publicity. nuv katamarayudu movie lo unnava? nee name first time vintunnam. What u have made for cheap publicity is perfectly done u should be in yerragadda hospital!

Sai Tharun commented: First of all who r u , if u come to big boss everyone want to Google ur name 2 know who u r , wait what u r not even shown by Google lol...

Venkateswara Rao R posted: Think before u speak....respect people, not because of their stature but because they are your fellow humans....seems like you haven't learned any such thing from your parents, or atleast after working with pawan kalyan...

A day after she was trolled, Manasa Himavarsha took to her Facebook page to deny their allegations of the publicity stunt and said that she did not mention the name of Jr NTR in her comment. She wrote: "Guys Guys Guys , , , could you just relax a bit ??? Did u even see me mentioning NTR anywhere in my posts? No point in just trolling me over my honest opinions."

Manasa Himavarsha continued: "And, another point to notice is that my love for NTR is any day most immense. and if only words speak more , check back into few of my interviews where ,in each ,I only ever mentioned my most favorite as NTR and his dance is something which spells me bound and there is no way i would mock his work in any form of it..."

"I am neither here trying to get into the buttering mode, nor am I going to delete my post written. I mean each word what I wrote for the reasons each of us know and stop deviating the issue to the host."

She concluded: "Publicity stunt and me ?? ??? As I see this word attention seeker, quite highlighted by many of u, all I would say is you are never so wrong about me folks .I am the most non controversial person and I stay miles away to anything that would provoke a over night fame.I do my bit of job and stay at peace . . If only I had to, in the Past did many a occasions raised to which I never had my head turned and wil remain the same no matter what may come N go. I really care nuts for popularity."