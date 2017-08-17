The wildcard entrants had a tough time dealing with other participants in the house of Bigg Boss Telugu. Diksha Panth was groped by Prince and Adarsh, and Navdeep was locked in the storeroom by Mumaith.

On the 31st day, Bigg Boss gave a royal luxury budget task – Bigg Boss Hotel, to the inmates of the house. As part of this task, Diksha Panth and Navdeep were the guests at the royal hotel, while rest of the inmates played hotel staff. The inmates took good care of the guests by providing them food of their interests and other services like body massage and waxing, and they earned several stars from the guests for these services.

The twist in the game was that Bigg Boss called in Prince in the middle of the game and gave a secret task to the hotel staff. He asked them not to cooperate with the guests if they want to win the luxury budget of the week. The hotel staff rolled their sleeves up for the task and got into action immediately.

Mumaith Khan, who played the personal caretaker of the guest, was the first to enter a fight with them. She had a heated argument with Diksha Panth while doing her makeup and left her hair-straightening work in the middle. She has also disappointed Diksha with a terrible makeup. Adarsh Balakrishna left her upset by leaving the waxing in the middle.

After a series of disappointments, Diksha Panth went on to take out the stars that she and Navdeep had given the hotel staff. Prince and Adarsh Balakrishna groped her and tried to lock her inside the storeroom, but she shouted and forced them to leave her. Later, Prince offered his apology to Navdeep for his misbehaviour and said he was ready to face any kind of punishment for it.

Later, Mumaith Khan and Archana were seen hatching a plot to lock Navdeep in the storeroom. At this juncture, Bigg Boss asked Navdeep to check his microphone and the latter found out that its battery got exhausted. Mumaith Khan guided him into the storeroom to recharge the battery and trapped him there.

Taking advantage of the situation, Mumaith locked Navdeep in the storeroom as part of the task, while other inmates celebrated the moment. He was released after a few seconds. Finally, the hotel staff was successful in winning the luxury budget task. At the end, Diksha was seen offering her apologies to everyone for irritating them and making them serve her.