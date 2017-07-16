The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu will take off on Sunday, July 16, and mark the TV debut of superstar Junior NTR.

In the opening season of Bigg Boss Telugu, there will be 12 contestants from TV and film backgrounds. They will be locked inside the house for 70 days and completely disconnected from the outside world.

The days and the number of contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu are comparatively lesser than other language versions. In Hindi and other languages, there are 14-15 contestants and they are locked inside the house for 100 days.

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV shows in India. The Hindi version of this show, which is based on the original Dutch Big Brother format developed by John de Mol, has completed 10 seasons and is now gearing up for its 11th season. Following its success, the show was also adapted to Bengali and Kannada, which also went on to become a big hit with the audiences.

The Tamil version anchored by Kamal Haasan is also underway and has gained popularity among the audience. It has to be seen how the Telugu audience will receive this show.

Coming to the contestants, many names have been doing rounds and the latest reports say that Shiva Balaji, Mumaith Khan, Tejaswi Madivada, Dhanraj, Adarsh, Sampoornesh Babu, Archana, Madhu Priya, Kalpana, Mahesh Kaththi, Jyothi, Sameer, Hari Teja and Katthi Kartheeka have been approached.

Bigg Boss Telugu will be aired at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday, while it will be telecast at 9.30 on weekdays.

Below, we bring you live updates of the launch: