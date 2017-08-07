Sticking plaster across the mouth, dipping into swimming pools several times and chopping onions as punishment are considered to be 'inhuman activities' as per a Hyderabad activist who has approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in Andhra Pradesh accusing Bigg Boss Telugu of human rights violations.

Achyut Rao has approached the SHRC claiming that the Junior NTR-hosted reality TV show is engaging its participants in 'inhuman activities,' reports The News Minute. He raised objections to the punishment given to the contestants while luring them with prize money.

"The participants are punished often. They are made to stick a plaster on their mouth so that they do not talk, eat, or drink water for hours. They are asked to dip 50 times in swimming pools and are made to sleep in the garden at night. They are also asked to chop a bag full of onions as punishment," the website quotes the petitioner as saying.

He points out at the punishments being given to the inmates and fears such acts might lead to death. The petitioner draws the commission's attention by bringing in the Madras High Court's objection to the Tamil version of Bigg Boss.

On the other end, the Tamil version hosted by Kamal Haasan has landed in a series of controversies. Some political parties have slammed the show of presenting vulgarity in the name of entertainment, while lesser-known political outfit Puthiya Tamizhagam has filed Rs 100-crore defamation case against the host, the channel and participant Gayathri Raghuram for an objectionable comment.

Despite many controversies, both the versions of Bigg Boss have struck the chord with the viewers and garnered huge TRPs.