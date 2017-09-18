Nivetha Thomas and Raashi Khanna are all praises for Jr NTR for his dedication and hard work. They revealed that he used to change at least 70 costumes every day on the sets of Jai Lava Kusa.

Jai Lava Kusa is slated to hit the screens on September 21 and the unit is now busy promoting the film on various platforms. Host Jr NTR, Nivetha Thomas, Raashi Khanna and his brother, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram had entered the house of Bigg Boss Telugu to promote this most-awaited movie. This special episode was aired on Saturday.

Nivetha Thomas and Raashi Khanna were the first from the team to enter the house of Bigg Boss Telugu. Talking about the hero, they said, "Jr NTR has played three roles, which are poles apart, and he has done a lot of hard work. He used to change a minimum of 70 costumes on the sets of Jai Lava Kusa every day."

Speaking about his experience, Kalyan Ram, who came in later, said, "Tiragabadda Telugubidda was the last film of NTR Arts to feature a hero from Nandamuri family. There was a long gap of almost 20 years after one of my family heroes worked in the film produced under the banner. I and Tarak started thinking of doing a film together and we heard a lot of scripts. We both were open for any kind of story, as we didn't want to restrict."

At this point, Jr NTR made a surprise entry into the house of Bigg Boss, saying that he did not want to miss all the action of Jai Lava Kusa. He went to see the cleanliness of the house and exposed the untidiness of the ladies room. Then he went to hold a skit of Jai Lava Kusa. After completing the task, he asked the same question to Kalyan Ram that he cut short with his surprise entry.

Kalyan Ram said, "Bobby narrated the story of Jai Lava Kusa to Jr NTR, who was impressed with it. My brother told me that the story is good and we can go ahead with it. Since he was very confident about the script, I decided to produce the movie, which is a story about the emotional bonding among three brothers and their journey."

He continued, "One day, Tarak came to me and told me that he wanted to show me something. I thought he must tell me something about the story and I said ok. He delivered the dialogue of Jai featured in the first teaser and I was shocked to see him. Working as a hero as well as villain on different levels is difficult and need a lot of hard work. He had worked on it for seven days and I was overwhelmed by his performance. I said yes to the project without a second thought."

He concluded, "He has got that kind of dedication. Many a time, I tell him why are you taking so much of stress? Take off, enjoy for some days and comeback fresh. He didn't listen to that. He said this movie should be released during Dussehra festival."

Rashi Khanna said, "Among all the movies that I have done, this one is the project that I am most proud of it because I got to work with Jr NTR. He is truly an inspiration as an actor. As I told, it is really difficult to play three roles with different shades in the same film. In the weekend, he is coming to Bigg Boss and I understand how much hard work he needs to put to manage both the film and the show. Hats off to his dedication."

Talking about his experience, Jr NTR said, "It was a big challenge to stretch between three characters as the way they speak and behave are completely opposite to each other."

Talking about her experience, Nivetha Thomas said, "To be frank, it is really blessing to work with an actor like Tarak in my third film. People must be thinking why everyone is talking about Tarak. It is not an exaggeration. Everybody who is talking about how much hard work he has put in and the kind of conviction he had are really true."

Nivetha Thomas added, "After doing so much of work, you need to keep the people on the sets comfortable. If you get irritated with the work, the whole atmosphere would be upset and serious. We didn't feel that even one day and we were like "Oh! how can you so dedicated! I learnt a lot from Tarak on-screen as well as off-screen. I think no other actor can play these roles other than Tarak."

Before bidding good bye, Jr NTR concluded, "Jai Lava Kusa is going to be a landmark film in my career. I would like to thank director Bobby for coming up with such an interesting script. I thank my co-stars Nivetha Thomas and Rashi Khanna, my brother, Devi Sri Prasad and Chota K Naidu for their support."