Adarsh Balakrishna has emerged as the winner of Jr NTR's reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu season 1, beating Hari Teja, Siva Balaji, Navdeep and Archana in the survey conducted by International Business Times, India.

Bigg Boss Telugu, which went on air on Star Maa on July 16, is all set to have its grand finale on Sunday evening. Five contestants -- Adarsh Balakrishna, Hari Teja, Siva Balaji, Navdeep and Archana aka Veda Shastry -- are battling it out for the trophy of the season 1 of the reality TV show. Jr NTR will announce the winner of the season 1 in its grand finale, which will be held on Sunday evening.

IBTimes, India, held a four-day-long poll to find out the possible winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 1. We received a superb response for the survey with thousands of viewers taking part and casting their votes for their favourite contestant. They have given a clear hint at the participant, who will have the last laugh on the show.

And the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 in the IBTimes, India, survey is none other than Adarsh Balakrishna. The actor, who is known for his negative roles in movies, emerged victorious with 32.11 percent votes. The result of the poll shows that he is the most favourite among the five finalists and will definitely be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu, when Jr announces the real results.

As per the IBTimes, India, survey, Hari Teja is the second most favourite contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu and will emerge as runner-up of the season 1. The TV anchor-cum-actress has bagged 23.67 percent of the total votes. Click here to see the poll results

Siva Balaji has landed in the third spot with his vote share reaching 22.75 percent, which shows that he is in close competition with Hari Teja for the runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu season 1, as per IBTimes, India, poll.

Actor Navdeep, who entered the house of Bigg Boss Telugu in the second week of August, has landed in the fourth spot with a vote share of 17.06 percent in the IBTimes, India, poll. What shocks the most is that Archana is nowhere in the competition as she received just 4.4 percent votes.

Well! Host Jr NTR is gearing up to announce the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 tonight. The IBTimes, India, survey may not decide the winner, but the result of the poll clearly indicates the popularity and rankings of the five contestants in the race to win the title of season 1.